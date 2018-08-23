Gardner Denver (GDI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, MED initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

GDI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.34. 739,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,953. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter valued at $14,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

