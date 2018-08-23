Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,154,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 601,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, insider Pao-Chang Huang sold 2,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $143,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 606,873 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $39,507,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at $123,783,027.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,482,725 shares of company stock worth $284,808,021. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

GRMN opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

