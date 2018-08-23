Gartner (IT) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.99

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.99 and last traded at $145.31, with a volume of 4600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.42.

Several research firms have commented on IT. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total transaction of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $5,430,443.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,474,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

