GDS (GDS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China."

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Raymond James began coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GDS from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.85.

GDS stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in GDS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

