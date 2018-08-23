General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.39.

GD stock opened at $192.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

