General Electric (GE) Stake Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 32.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 533.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.