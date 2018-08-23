General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

