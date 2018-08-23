Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $132,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.41. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

