GGP (GGP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGP. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GGP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE:GGP opened at $21.62 on Thursday. GGP has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.91.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. GGP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that GGP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

