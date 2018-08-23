Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) Insider Buys C$208,224.06 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) insider Sean Brown bought 10,527 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$208,224.06.

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.01 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$20.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. GMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.25 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.39.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

