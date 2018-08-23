Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Nordson by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields cut Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Shares of NDSN opened at $133.71 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

