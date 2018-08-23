Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $196,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,441 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 539,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,543,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 261.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 184,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,626,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,889,347 shares of company stock valued at $477,324,448 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.