Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,451,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,629,000 after purchasing an additional 964,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,659.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 418,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,353,000 after purchasing an additional 345,917 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $9,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,239,000 after purchasing an additional 249,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

