Global Net Lease (GNL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Net Lease earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3336623769533 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,315. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

