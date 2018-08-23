Global Net Lease Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Net Lease in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NYSE GNL opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $8,712,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 83.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 718,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 326,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

