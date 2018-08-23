Global Ship Lease (GSL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -0.11

News coverage about Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Ship Lease earned a media sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 10,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 53.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

