Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.02 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.

GOL stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,946,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,366,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 225,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,848,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 354,588 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

