Golar LNG (GLNG) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.195219369638 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

