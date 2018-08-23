Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 16.74%. research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 126.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.