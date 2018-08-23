Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

