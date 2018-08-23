Golub Group LLC Acquires 90,963 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Golub Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,963 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 3.4% of Golub Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Golub Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $36,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,069,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,225,593,000 after buying an additional 3,948,014 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,464,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,273,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,443,390,000 after purchasing an additional 836,521 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,206,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $106,541.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,593.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,972 shares of company stock worth $5,824,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

