Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

