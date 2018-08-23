Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,576 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 195.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $131,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

MU stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.