Gray Television (GTN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News coverage about Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gray Television earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.064283581458 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,980. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.56. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.11 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 25.99%. equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Gray Television from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

