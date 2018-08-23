Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.85

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 21819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price objective on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,968,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 37.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,873,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 205,172 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,325,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 359,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

