GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) Given $21.65 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.65 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,288,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,000. CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,506,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,415,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,655. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

