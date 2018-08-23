GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 18,398 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “$146.56” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,205,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $200,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,750 shares of company stock worth $13,363,610 over the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.