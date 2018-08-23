GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 389.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $86,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $149,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,165 shares of company stock worth $394,584. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

