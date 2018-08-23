GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $4.23 Million Holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 100.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 299,900.0% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PF stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $70.51.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Buckingham Research lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

