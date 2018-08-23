Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

BNFT stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.85. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 776.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,532 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 45.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 136.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

