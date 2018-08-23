GWG (GWGH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GWG earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.187356639672 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GWGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GWG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GWG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GWG in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

GWGH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.37, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 23.78. GWG has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.45.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.61. GWG had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. equities research analysts predict that GWG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $4.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

