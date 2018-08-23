GXChain Price Down 9.5% This Week (GXS)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00020504 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. GXChain has a total market cap of $79.15 million and $5.98 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00266381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020329 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033145 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OEX, Bit-Z, DragonEX, OTCBTC, QBTC, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

