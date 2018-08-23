Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HALO. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

HALO opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 23.88%. equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 304,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $5,185,629.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,703,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $927,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,771,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,277,315 shares of company stock valued at $39,383,583. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,907 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 40.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 265,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

