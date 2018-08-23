Hamilton Bancorp (HBK) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.06

News articles about Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hamilton Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.6017691384485 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hamilton Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 million, a P/E ratio of 472.68 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hamilton Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Hamilton Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts.

