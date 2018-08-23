Happy Creator Coin (HCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Happy Creator Coin (CURRENCY:HCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Happy Creator Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Happy Creator Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Happy Creator Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Happy Creator Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00872205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010683 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012601 BTC.

About Happy Creator Coin

Happy Creator Coin (CRYPTO:HCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for Happy Creator Coin is www.hccunited.net.

Buying and Selling Happy Creator Coin

Happy Creator Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happy Creator Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happy Creator Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happy Creator Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

