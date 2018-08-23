Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) SVP Sells $152,500.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.70. 12,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,647. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

