Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00008201 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $42,013.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.04259464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.10 or 0.08099560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00866975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.01397096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00190127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.02048495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00287947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 4,310,736 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

