HB Fuller (FUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.77

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.06 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.00%. equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.80%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Steven Kenny sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $123,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,420.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,208 shares of company stock worth $680,263 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 211,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 641,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

