HC Wainwright Analysts Give Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) a $6.00 Price Target

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) received a $6.00 price objective from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $288.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $106,940. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,096 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 4,692,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,610,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 508,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

