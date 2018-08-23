HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of HD Supply worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,031,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 8.9% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 5,063,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,862,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,268,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Stegeman sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

