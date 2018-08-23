HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HD Supply by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,708,000 after buying an additional 2,321,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,031,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,585,000 after buying an additional 1,156,692 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 118.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,505,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after buying an additional 814,949 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,717,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,280,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Stegeman sold 18,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $804,058.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,635.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,503,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $65,189,533.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

