Head to Head Analysis: FactSet Research Systems (FDS) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

FactSet Research Systems (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.22 billion 6.96 $258.25 million $7.31 30.32 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock $1.56 billion 4.71 -$19.00 million $0.48 111.06

FactSet Research Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 10 1 0 1.92 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock 2 18 2 0 2.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $193.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.95%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a consensus price target of $46.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.37%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 19.37% 55.91% 22.72% Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock -1.40% 4.36% 2.63%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company integrates datasets and analytics across asset classes, and supports the workflow of buy-side and sell-side clients. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information, including quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as offers unique and third-party content through desktop, wireless, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 20 other media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The company's Websites feature 600 million reviews and opinions on 7.5 million places comprising 1.2 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 750,000 vacation rentals; 4.6 million restaurants; and 915,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

