Head to Head Comparison: Enel Chile (ENIC) versus Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN)

Enel Chile (NYSE: EDN) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile 12.03% 7.65% 4.99% Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 4.64% 104.97% 5.74%

Volatility & Risk

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Chile and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.79 billion 1.28 $524.07 million N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.47 billion 0.86 $41.20 million ($1.00) -28.01

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enel Chile and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 1 1 0 0 1.50 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Enel Chile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

