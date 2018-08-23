Head-To-Head Comparison: NuStar GP (NSH) vs. Buckeye Partners (BPL)

NuStar GP (NYSE: BPL) and Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NuStar GP alerts:

This table compares NuStar GP and Buckeye Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar GP $51.56 million 20.78 $86.77 million $2.01 12.41 Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.50 $478.80 million $3.32 11.21

Buckeye Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NuStar GP. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NuStar GP has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of NuStar GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of NuStar GP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NuStar GP and Buckeye Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar GP 0 5 1 0 2.17 Buckeye Partners 2 10 1 0 1.92

NuStar GP presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential downside of 40.68%. Buckeye Partners has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Buckeye Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Buckeye Partners is more favorable than NuStar GP.

Dividends

NuStar GP pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. NuStar GP pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar GP and Buckeye Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar GP 174.77% 21.96% 18.71% Buckeye Partners 11.19% 9.12% 4.39%

Summary

NuStar GP beats Buckeye Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.