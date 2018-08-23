Head-To-Head Contrast: Unit (UNT) & GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (GEGYY)

Unit (OTCMKTS: GEGYY) and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Unit has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit 13.28% 2.78% 1.48% GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unit and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 0 5 0 0 2.00 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unit currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Unit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unit is more favorable than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unit and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $739.64 million 2.02 $117.84 million $0.54 51.04 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $228.90 million 4.41 $271.00 million $1.18 3.07

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unit. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Unit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unit beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 99 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies, primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 31 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 24 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,455 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

