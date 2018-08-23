Head to Head Review: Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) & Echostar (SATS)

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: SATS) and Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Echostar shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Echostar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echostar has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Echostar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 25.35% 18.80% Echostar 20.03% 1.71% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Echostar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A Echostar $1.89 billion 2.49 $392.56 million $0.84 58.05

Echostar has higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Echostar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Echostar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Echostar has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.71%. Given Echostar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Echostar is more favorable than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Summary

Echostar beats Loral Space & Communications Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the United States, Spanish, and allied government users. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment offers satellite service operations and video delivery solutions on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to corporates, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a fleet of 19 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

