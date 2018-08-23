Head to Head Review: Selecta Biosciences (SELB) vs. Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SRRA) and Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Selecta Biosciences and Sierra Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sierra Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 170.34%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Sierra Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Sierra Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -31,556.04% -150.84% -73.66% Sierra Oncology N/A -39.19% -36.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of -3.67, indicating that its stock price is 467% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Sierra Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $210,000.00 1,354.67 -$65.32 million ($3.20) -3.97 Sierra Oncology N/A N/A -$42.01 million ($0.84) -2.08

Sierra Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Selecta Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sierra Oncology beats Selecta Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. It is also developing SEL-403 product candidate, a combination therapy comprising SVP-rapamycin and LMB-100, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with malignant pleural or peritoneal mesothelioma; and SELA-070, a nicotine vaccine product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for smoking cessation and relapse prevention. In addition, the company engages in the development of gene therapy product candidates that are in preclinical development for rare inborn errors of metabolism, including SEL-302, a lead gene therapy program for the treatment methylmalonic academia; and SEL-313, a gene therapy product candidate to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Spark Therapeutics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BIND Therapeutics, Inc., and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, as well as research collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.