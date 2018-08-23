Headinvest LLC Invests $438,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,949.3% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,570,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 941,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 157,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 721,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,067,758. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

