Headinvest LLC Takes $5.64 Million Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Unilever makes up about 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Unilever by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Unilever by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Unilever by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,036. Unilever NV has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. analysts forecast that Unilever NV will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

