Headlam Group (HEAD) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

HEAD opened at GBX 455.50 ($5.82) on Wednesday. Headlam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 424 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 654.50 ($8.37).

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

